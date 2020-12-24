Mayo Clinic match raises nearly $322,000 for The Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) -- Mayo Clinic and The Salvation Army announced Thursday morning a total of $160,911 was raised in online donations to Mayo Clinic's Virtual Kettle Match.

Mayo will match those donations bringing the total to nearly $322,000.

The funding received from Mayo will be given to The Salvation Army's Good Samaritan Health Clinic. The clinic provides emergency services to 3,000 people a year who are un-insured or under-insured.

Mayo Clinic President and CEO Dr. Gianrico Farrugia said there is a tremendous need this year for services provided by the Salvation Army.

"We are so thankful to see this kind of generosity from the community," Farrugia said.

Corps Officer of The Salvation Army, Major Robert Mueller said they are grateful to Mayo Clinic for their continued support and for this exceptionally generous gift.