Popular Minnesota toy store welcomes last minute shoppers

KELLOGG, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Just outside Kellogg, old fashioned toy makers still survive.

"Really open ended creative toys, we stay away from a lot of battery driven toys and electronics," explains Miranda Gray-Burlingame, co-owner of Lark Toys.

The store houses an assortment of decades worth of toys, classic and modern.

"Several folks all week have been coming in and scurrying to get some last minute things. People seem pretty jolly," Gray-Burlingame said. "Things are definitely different this year. People are in and out and not spending hours like they normally would."

Some of those last minute shoppers dropped in from nearby La Crescent.

"Really just doing our last minute Christmas shopping," said Corinna Kettner, out shopping with her kids. "He has to by her a present."

For some, online shopping is not the way to go.

"I kind of like to visit stores to see what there is," said Kettner's son, Hudson.

Yet some changes at the toy store greeted them such as food service being moved to takeout only. To make up for it, some products found a new life of their own this year.

"Stuffed animals and plush never go out of style," the toy store owner said. "This has been a wonderful year for puzzles and games. I don't think we've ever seen so much business for puzzles."

While Lark Toy have maintained most of their loyal customers, they have found out some innovative ways to help business.

"As of October, you can go to Lark toys dot com and get the wooden pull toys and puzzles we make here, fudge and apparel," said Gray-Burlingame.

No matter how customers prefer to shop these days, it seems that many still love both toys and visiting local shops.

"Every year, at least once a year. Sometimes just come for the golf or to check the place out," Kettner said.

The support from local shoppers and tourists passing through has helped the store stay open.

"People were so supportive of our small family business," the owner said. "We were really blessed to great a lot of friends, old and new, all year."

Unlike some toy stores, Lark's busiest time of year is not during the holidays but during the summer. It had to shutdown for two months earlier this year but was able to open back up in time for the busy season.