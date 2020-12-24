Rochester Fire Department commemorates fallen firefighters 67 years later

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Members of the Rochester Fire Department braved sub zero temperatures Christmas Eve to honor fallen firefighters.

On December 24th, 1953, firefighters Ambrose Riley and Stanley O’Brien answered the call to try to save nine-year-old John Paul Stephenson who had fallen through the ice on Silver Lake. Every year, RFD pays tribute to them.

Rochester firefighter Ben Davis said it’s a reminder the potential dangers first responders encounter everyday.

“All first responders, they sign up. They know there’s inherent danger,” Davis said. “Especially being a firefighter or EMT, people are calling us on their worst day. And it’s just a normal day for us. But everyday, we are encountering people that have emergencies. We’re expected to perform in high stress situations.”

Last year, RFD unveiled two firetrucks with Riley and O’Brien’s names stenciled along with their dates of birth and death.

Davis said showing appreciation to those who made the ultimate sacrifice means a lot to their surviving family members.