Santa Claus came early to the Med City to visit children with disabilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC)-- On Christmas Eve, Santa Claus made an early stop in the Med City to deliver treats to children with disabilities.

"We just got a visit from Santa and he was very nice," said 14-year-old, Kaleb Siewert.

Four Santas, along with Mrs. Clauses, elves, and reindeer, split into groups to parade around 165 homes, for more than 356 people who signed up to be visited by Santa.

Santa and Mrs. Claus

"Seeing Santa is a yearly thing for a lot of people, and there's a lot of people that we are going to be seeing tonight," said Christian Olheiser, who dressed up as Santa. "And so we decided to still give them as much of an experience that we can give them this year, since they weren't able to see Santa."

The event was planned within three weeks.

Olheiser's mother, Shayne, said the event was inspired by her daughter and son-in-law, who have down syndrome.

"We thought about all of their friends with Special Olympics. And then we thought about all of the other kids in the community, especially those that have disabilities and have been isolated and struggling," Shayne said.

Diezel, and Kaleb with their dad.

Kaleb's brother Diezel said he hopes Santa gets him a huge teddy bear that he can name "Fluffy".

"We're happy because Santa came and it was really funny because he was on top of the car," Diezel said.