Snowfall Recap; Cold and sunny Christmas

Snowfall accumulations Wednesday ranged from a dusting southeast of I-90 to upwards of 8" of snow near Owatonna. The heaviest snowfall stretched from Mankato and Owatonna through Goodhue County and Minneapolis. Some areas in the Twin Cities saw 8-10" of snow.

This year will mark the 9th consecutive year that Rochester has had a "White Christmas" (at least 1" of snowfall on the ground). The last time we didn't have at least 1" of snowfall on the ground was in 2011. We are just 2 years shy of tying the longest streak of 11 years!

A "Wind Chill Advisory" will be in effect until 9 a.m Christmas morning for areas in blue. Wind chills will fall to around -15° to -20° overnight and will not make it back to above 0° until the late morning hours on Christmas. Afternoon highs will recover on Christmas though!

High temperatures will be in the upper teens and the lower 20s on Christmas with mostly sunny skies. Highs this weekend will be in the middle and upper 20s with sunny conditions on Saturday and cloudy skies on Sunday. We're tracking another weather-maker for early next week which could bring another round of accumulating snowfall to the area.

Merry Christmas!