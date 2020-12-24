Wind Chill Advisory today; slightly warmer by the weekend

A bitterly cold Christmas Eve

Arctic air is blowing into the region today on the heels of the potent storm system that brought a coating of snow to the area on Wednesday. Gusty, raw northwest winds are ushering in that colder air mass with gusts around 25 to 30 miles per hour in the area adding a nasty chill to the already bitterly cold temperatures. We'll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with high temperatures in the single digits, about 20 degrees below the seasonal average while wind chill values will only be in the -15 to -25 range. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect for most of our area until noon today because of those particularly frigid wind chill indices.

A cold night for Santa and his elves

Temperatures will drop later tonight into the single digits below zero, but with slightly lighter northwest winds. Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the night with wind chill levels around -20.

Not as cold for Christmas Day

Slightly warmer air will make its way into the region on Christmas Day, helping temperatures climb nicely from subzero readings in the morning to the lower 20s in the afternoon. We'll enjoy a mostly sunny sky for most of the day with a light westerly breeze. Wind chills will actually be above zero by the afternoon hours, mainly in the single digits and lower teens.

A little warmer for the weekend

We'll enjoy a fair amount of sunshine on Saturday with just a hint of a northwest breeze. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s in the afternoon and wind chills will be mainly in the teens.

Clouds will thicken for Sunday as a weak storm system grazes the area to the south. We may see a few flurries from that system, but otherwise, the day is looking quiet with a high temperature in the mid-20s and a brisk west breeze.

Another chance of snow next week

After a couple of cold, but relatively sun-filled days early next week, a larger storm system looks to develop and slide into the region for the middle portion of the week. While exact snowfall totals and timing won't be known for a few days it is looking like a significant weather-maker for our area with potentially several inches of accumulation between Tuesday evening and Wednesday night. Beyond that, things will brighten up and become a bit colder for the New Years. High temperatures are expected to be in the 20 for the midweek with teens for the first few days of 2021.

Here is your morning weather update from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt: