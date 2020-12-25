Bicyclist suffers serious injuries after hit and run early Christmas morning

NEAR PROTIVIN, IA (FOX 47) – A 58-year-old man was on a bicycle when he was struck by a car around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said they are asking for the public’s help locating the driver of that car.

Car parts left at the scene show the car is a 2003-2007 Cadillac CTS. It is believed to have front end damage and possibly a missing fog light.

The crash happened at the intersection of Willow Ave. and 200th Street, northwest of Protivin.

The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cresco before being transferred to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys for serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 563-547-3535.