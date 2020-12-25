Skip to Content

Fatal rollover crash Christmas morning in Cannon Falls

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (FOX 47) — A man is dead after a truck rolled over Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 66-year-old Elton Curtis Behnken of Mantorville was southbound in a Dodge pickup when the truck entered the median ditch and rolled.

MSP reports that Behnken’s injuries were fatal.

This happened at 6:13 Friday morning on Highway 52 near Highway 19 in Cannon Falls.

The road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.

