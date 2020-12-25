Minnesota churches celebrate holiday with Christmas services

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Whether it was online or in-person with social distancing, several local congregations braved the cold and followed health guidelines to enjoy one good day together in an otherwise difficult year.

"I think it's a year that has tested everyone," said Wayne Schoch, pastor at Christ Lutheran Church in Zumbrota.

Many people are turning to their faith for answers.

"Wondering when it's all going to be over," the pastor said. "Wondering what's going to be there when it's all over."

Fortunately, many were able to see each other in person on Christmas.

"It was just a blessing to be able to come to church, listen to the church and be around other people with social distancing," said Lynn Walker, member of Pax Christi Catholic in Rochester.

"I feel that as long as we social distance and keep our masks on, we're safe," said her daughter, Amy.

However, it can also be a somber day for some.

"[I'm] thinking of all our loved ones that can't be with us today," Walker said.

It's been a difficult year for just about everybody, including the tight knit community of Zumbrota. For Christ Lutheran Church in town, they were glad to celebrate Christmas together.

"You can hear the service and watch it, but to be with other people is the important part of church. A lot of people were missing that and still are," said Schoch.

"The great thing about being a member here is the community and the support you get from the members," said Josh Rasmussen, Christ Lutheran usher.

The church's pastor reminds the congregation of a few things during a divisive uncertain year.

"To be considerate and loving," Schoch said. "To put yourself in the shoes of another."

While it has been a challenging past few months, there is still things to be grateful for this Christmas.

"It is a positive day. It's a nice, beautiful day," said Osita Orakwue, attending Pax Christi with his family.

Over in Zumbrota, Christ Lutheran holds three different in person services with one specifically for the elderly and at risk population. The pastor has noticed about half the congregation returning in person and half enjoying church services virtually from home.