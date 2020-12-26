Snow showers Sunday; Possible midweek snow storm takes aim at Upper Midwest

We saw some pleasant sunshine this afternoon with seasonal temperatures in the mid 20s. Tonight, cloud cover will increase ahead of our next snow chance, which moves in Sunday. Temperatures will be cool in the mid teens with light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Conditions are prime for fog to develop later this evening, between 7-10 p.m.

Foggy conditions look to last into Sunday morning with cloudy skies. Temperatures will be seasonal once again in the mid 20s with light north winds at 5-10 mph. Scattered snow showers are possible in the area from the late morning to mid evening. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected, but it could still create some slick spots on roads and sidewalks.

Colder air filters into the region Monday with high temperatures only expected to be in the low teens. High pressure will be in control, allowing for widespread sunshine across the region.

Our next potential weather maker takes aim at the region Tuesday and Wednesday. An approaching low pressure system will bring the opportunity for measureable snowfall to the area Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. While it’s still a little too early to determine how much snowfall will accumulate and where due to an uncertain storm track, we do know that winds will be strong both days, meaning blowing and drifting snow may be an concern. Travel is expected to be significantly impacted during this time, so now is this time to start looking into altering your travel plans.

Colder air filters into the region Thursday with another chance for scattered snow showers. Afternoon highs will be in the low teens. Much quieter weather is expected to return Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper teens to mid 20s with mostly to partly sunny skies.