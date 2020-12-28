Mayo Clinic in Austin releases top baby names of 2020

AUSTIN, Minn (FOX47) – Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin released its top baby names of 2020.

Grayson was the top name for boys and the top name chosen overall by parents delivering at MCHS Austin, according to a news release from Mayo Clinic.

Axel and Mateo were tied for second place. The top name for boys in 2019 was Liam.

For girls, Everly was the most popular name and there were six names tied for second place: Ava, Emma, Grace, Reese, Sophia and Stella.

April and May tied as the busiest delivery months in 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System.