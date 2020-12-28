Minnesota reports 1,087 more COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Monday that another 1,087 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Fifty-six of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 410,138 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 31,605 health care workers, the Department reported. Health officials said 13,473 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered “probable cases.”

The Department reported 13,370 COVID-19 tests in Monday’s update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 5,493,773. Health officials said about 2,952,115 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

State health officials said 391,248 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported in Monday’s update that 13 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Seven of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 5,160 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH reported. Health officials said 3,339 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said a total of 21,420 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,539 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.