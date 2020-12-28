NEW YEAR’S EVE: Extra law enforcement to monitor Minnesota roads

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) -- With the New Year fast approaching, celebrations may look different due to COVID-19, but the crackdown on impaired drivers will still be happening.

More than 300 agencies across the state will be on the lookout.

"Starting Thursday, we're going to have extra enforcement throughout the whole state just targeting impaired drivers," Minnesota State Patrol, Sgt. Troy Christianson said. "So it's important people plan ahead and plan for a sober driver, or take advantage of other types of ride shares and make sure you get where you're going safely."

Nearly one out of every four deaths on Minnesota roads is drunk driving related. In the last five years, there have been 413 drunk driving related traffic deaths, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

So how does this year compare to previous years?

Christianson said despite lower volumes of traffic on the roads, the state hasn't seen a decrease in DWIs compared to what would be expected. He also said there has been an increase in impaired driving due to other substances.

"It doesn't matter if you're impaired on drugs or alcohol. You can be arrested and charged for DWI violation," Christianson said.

Nonetheless, it's all about staying safe while having a good time.

"We want everybody to have a good time," Christianson said. "Just make sure you do it smartly and also just make sure you get home safe."