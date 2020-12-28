OMC donates $50,000 to Channel One Regional Food Bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Olmsted Medical Center has provided a significant donation to help those in need in the area.

According to a post on the Olmsted Medical Center Facebook page, OMC donated $50,000 to Channel One Regional Food Bank to provide 200,000 meals for local people in need.

OMC said it wants to help provide members of the community with access to nutritious food as the need has risen.

“This gift was made on behalf of OMC employees with our thanks to Channel One for providing such critical services to our friends and neighbors,” OMC said.