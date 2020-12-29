$2,000 or $600? Rochester community anxiously waits for COVID-19 relief checks

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Many in the Med City have their fingers crossed that a stimulus check arrives in the mail, no matter the amount.

"With the pandemic right now, it would be nice to have that money," said Rochester resident Chip Dehn.

It seems to be the case for everyone, as more and more people are facing financial troubles as the pandemic drags on.

"We're seeing families who are sleeping in their cars. We're seeing people who are unable to feed their kids or provide good childcare," said Major Lisa Mueller, Rochester Salvation Army corps officer. "There's a lot of new and unusual needs that have emerged."

Even basic needs are an issue.

"More and more people are using our food shelf these past few months, people that didn't normally use it before,” Mueller said.

More people are hoping for a stimulus check this time around.

"My family will receive one," Dehn said. "I will not."

Dehn is excluded because he's a dependent older than 17.

"I think it's a raw deal," he said. "I think everyone should get one, every American."

While more Americans are struggling, the Salvation Army has seen more funding.

"There's a flip side to these tragedies. There's a greater needs, but there's also a greater generosity. Those who are not devastated by this pandemic or enduring their own financial hardships are giving more and more generously," Mueller said. "That's what we're using. That's how we're meeting more needs. That's the blessing we see in this."

Yet a new need may emerge, one that could be overwhelming.

"When moratorium on rent and evictions stops, we are afraid we are just going to see a tidal wave of people who have rent due," the corps officer said.

Mueller said the Salvation Army hopes to help with rental assistance, as it is more difficult to help people once they become homeless.

The organization also assists with other needs, including utilities and medical care.