Austin man arrested for murder pleads not guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. (FOX47) — An Austin man pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and murder on Tuesday, according to court records.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jaime Vaca was arrested on Dec. 15 when police responded to a 911 call that a woman and her son had been stabbed.

A police report said that the boy intervened when Vaca began physically assaulting the boy’s mother.

That gave the woman a chance to escape, but the boy later died at the hospital from stab wounds.

Vaca is still in custody, but a future court date has not been set.