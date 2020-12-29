MDH: 38,014 people have received COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota so far

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — COVID-19 vaccinations are underway in Minnesota, with state health officials reporting that more than 38,000 people have received a dose of the vaccine.

According to data from the Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday, 37,397 people have received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 576 have received a dose of the Moderna vaccine. Forty-one more people also been vaccinated, but it is unknown which vaccine was administered.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use on Dec. 11, and the Moderna vaccine was approved on Dec. 18. Both vaccines require two doses. Pfizer’s doses are to be spaced three weeks apart, and Moderna’s doses are meant to be spaced about a month apart, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State health officials said 3,341 residents of Olmsted County have received a dose of the vaccine. Mayo Clinic administered the first COVID-19 vaccines to frontline health care workers in Rochester on Dec. 18.

MDH said 4,149 vaccines were administered in the state between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19, and 33,865 more were administered between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26.

The largest age group to be vaccinated in the state so far is 18 to 49 years old, with 25,362 people in that age range receiving the vaccine, health officials said.

“Currently, the amount of COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota is limited,” MDH said. “Right now, health care workers and people who live in long-term care facilities are being prioritized for the vaccine.”

State health officials also reported another 988 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 36 deaths in its COVID-19 update on Tuesday.