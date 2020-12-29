Minnesota reports 988 more COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Tuesday that another 988 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Fifty-three of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

MDH also reported 7,747 COVID-19 tests in Tuesday’s update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 5,501,277. State health officials said about 2,953,229 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

A total of 411,110 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 31,776 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 13,635 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered “probable cases.”

The Department said 393,506 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported in Tuesday’s update that 36 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state, including a resident of Olmsted County who was in their 60s. This brings the COVID-19 death toll in Olmsted County to 58, MDH said.

Health officials said 12 of the 36 people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 5,196 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials said. MDH reported that 3,351 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said a total of 21,605 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,575 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.