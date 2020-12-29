Periods of heavy snow, significant travel impacts expected Tuesday afternoon

Tuesday is shaping up to be an active day across the Upper Midwest as our latest winter storm system makes its way into the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and portions of northwest Iowa from 9am Tuesday until Noon Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for portions of northeastern Iowa from Noon Tuesday until Noon Wednesday. Conditions will be cool and cloudy as we wake up with light snowfall beginning from west to east around Noon. Moderate to heavy bands of snowfall are possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours with accumulations of 3-7″ expected. Higher totals will be more common in northeast Iowa with lesser totals further north. Travel will be difficult throughout the area during the afternoon and evening commute. Make sure to allow for extra travel time and have your headlights one for safety.

We’ll see afternoon temperatures in the mid 20s with breezy winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph at times.

Tonight, light to moderate snowfall continues and is expected to wrap up after 1am. Cloudy skies remain. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper teens with light southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Travel impacts are still expected into the Wednesday morning commute. More clouds than sun is expected for the day with highs in the low to mid 20s. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 10-15 mph. Slightly cooler air filters into the region for Thursday with highs only looking to be in the upper teens. Widespread sunshine is anticipated.

Friday will ring in the start of 2021 with a chance for a few snow showers and partly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 20s. Abundant sunshine is looking likely for the weekend with temperatures warming from the low 20s on Saturday to upper 20s on Sunday. A few clouds move in for Monday with afternoon temperatures in the lower 30s.