Rochester auto salesman has $10,000 worth of damages after catalytic converters stolen from vehicles

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — A Rochester auto salesman has multiple damaged cars after thieves sawed off catalytic converters.

Early Saturday morning, three men were seen on surveillance video, taking catalytic converters from cars at Mirza Auto Sales.

“It looked like each of them had a part to do. One of them was like sawing off the part. The other one was on the lookout,” said Shireene Mirza, the owner’s daughter.

The men stole five converters from Toyota Priuses.

“About $2,700 in repairs, and that’s just for one. But we’re thinking about $10,000 total. Which is very unfortunate. We’re such a small business,” Shireene said.

The business opened in January of 2020, by Ghazwan Mirza.

“There’s always been thievery of converters because of the metal that’s inside the converter is worth money. Recently, there’s been an explosion of the thievery of converters,” said Travis Batdorf, owner of Complete Auto Repairs. “Just this past month we’ve had to replace converters that were both on Toyota Priuses that were stolen, and that we had to replace or file insurance claims for the customers.”

Toyota Prius, Honda Civic and Odysseys, are the type of cars that thieves look for when they want to steal that car part.

“With a hybrid vehicle, they’re worth more. So they steal them and they either melt them, and use the metals to sell for money, or they just sell the converters,” Nour said.

But how much will thieves get for them?

“These converters are $100 to $200 so the amount of damage they create to get this little fee just doesn’t equate at all,” Batford said.

Batford said it could take 30 seconds for someone to take the converter off. He also said it’s illegal to sell or use a car that doesn’t have one, and it’s needed to prevent air pollution from vehicles.

One of his customers said her car sounded like a tractor after her converter was stolen.

The Mirza family hopes that with the help of the surveillance footage, police find the people responsible for the damaged cars.

They also have a message for those individuals.

“Working like this is not going to get them anywhere,” Nour said. “It’s not going to be successful for them. If you work hard for your money, you earn it. That’s what’s going to pay off. What they’re doing right now is not going to last long.”

Rochester Police Department said there has been a rise in catalytic converter thefts since September.

Ghazwan, who mostly speaks Arabic, spoke to Fox 47 about the incident with translation from Shireene and his other daughter Nour.

“He’s saying basically when this happened he felt so down like he lost all the energy,” Nour said.

‼️💥PLEASE SHARE- THEFT 💥‼️This morning our small, family owned dealership NW of Rochester was robbed.. an unexpected… Posted by Mirza Auto Sales on Saturday, December 26, 2020

The family has shared the surveillance video online and has received a lot of support and words of encouragement from community members.

“Once [Ghazwan] heard other people’s stories, and hearing their love and everything, he goes, ‘I felt the energy back to get back to work and just to get back to where we were. Not to let this ever affect us and have it be a bump in the road,’” Nour said.

