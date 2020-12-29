Snowfall continues Tuesday night; Chilly weather ahead

A "Winter Weather Advisory" remains in effect for all areas in purple until 6 a.m Wednesday. A "Winter Storm Warning" is in effect for areas in pink until 6 a.m Wednesday. Be careful on the roads through Wednesday morning.

The heavy snowfall will stay just to the south of SE MN and NE IA. Central Iowa could see snowfall accumulations up to 10" in some areas. With the heavy snowfall remaining to the south, snowfall accumulations here will be on the lower side.

Snowfall accumulations area-wide will fall between 1-5" of snow. Areas along I-90 can expect anywhere from 2-4" with some isolated areas to the south of I-90 reaching just above 4" of snow. Areas to the north of hwy-14 can expect snowfall totals between 1-4" of snow.

High temperatures the rest of the week will be in the middle and lower 20s with overnight lows dropping into the single digits several nights. Another chance for snow is in the forecast for Friday. Right now, looks to be a minor event on New Years Day.

Nick