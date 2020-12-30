After a messy Tuesday, quiet conditions will start the new year

Snowfall totals from yesterday were on the lower end of the scale due to some dry air that pushed through and ended the snow early across southeast Minnesota. Areas near I-90 were left with about 1-2 inches while northeast Iowa was able to pick up a few more inches. Some portions of central Iowa measured about 7-12 inches!

We'll stick with quiet conditions to end 2020 and to start off the new year. A system will pass to our south on Friday, likely missing northeast Iowa and keeping us quiet but cloudy on New Year's.

Temperatures will be on an upward trend for the first week of 2020, even reaching the low 30s by Monday! Our average high temperature for this time of the year is about 24 degrees so we'll be well above that next week.

Our next chance for snow isn't until a week from today. Enjoy the quiet conditions until then!