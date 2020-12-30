Mayo Clinic frontline workers share stories and challenges of fighting pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- The pandemic has been difficult for everyone, but perhaps most affected are healthcare workers.

Frontline workers at Mayo Clinic say exhaustion is a big factor among their ranks.

However, most concerning and disheartening for them is the fact that some members of the public are still not taking the virus seriously even after hundred of thousands of deaths nationwide.

"If I could bring people to see those patients who are in such severe cases, they would understand," said Marian Ennan, Mayo Clinic Health System social worker.

There are those who doubt the reality of the virus even after contracting COVID-19 themselves.

"I had a patient looked at me and said, 'Tell me what I'm dying of.' It's like she was in disbelief that she was going to pass away. And she passed away," Ennan said.

Frontline workers agree one of the scariest things about COVID-19 is how fast someone's condition can worsen.

"When you have the flu, getting out of bed may take a little bit of the wind out of you. Here, it takes a lot of the wind out of you. Your sails get deflated quickly," said James Hansen, Mayo Clinic ICU nurse. "You might be fine by the time you get home. Hours later, you could be being rushed to the emergency room."

Signs of getting better sometimes prove to be false hope.

"Sometimes people will have a really good day and think, 'Wow, I'm getting better' and the next day they're back in the ICU," said Kris Brueggen, Mayo Clinic Health System nurse.

Overcoming the virus is sometimes just one of many worries for a COVID-19 patient.

"The fear is also, 'If I survive this, how will I pay for this," said Jeanna Kozak, Mayo Clinic chaplain.

Not just nurses, Mayo Clinic has other staff members to help both patients and families through this difficult time. They say the isolation patients endure is one of the biggest challenges overcome.

"I had a patient who passed away last week who did a Zoom just before he passed so the family could physically see him," Enenn said. "It was rewarding but sad all the same."

Rochester's Father Jose Morales works to provide comfort and blessing for people.

"Gives me joy, meaning to my ministry and personal life," Morales said. "I think it's a blessing to be there in such a sacred time and place for people."

Mayo nurses promise to do everything they can to ensure both the physical and mental comfort of all patients.

"To know that we will meet your needs for symptom control and there is always something to hope for," Brueggen said.

"To let them know that they're not going to be alone," Hansen added. "For family at home to let them know their loved one is being taken care of. These patients aren't patients. They're family. They really are."

Healthcare workers are asking the public to continue to social distance, wear masks and get the vaccine as soon as possible.