Quieter weather pattern ahead; Light snow possible New Years Day

Quieter weather is on the horizon for Wednesday, following the passing of yesterday's snow event. Dry air limited snow totals across southern Minnesota, blanketing the region in a widespread 1-3" of snow. The Rochester International Airport received 2.2" of snowfall and KTTC picked up 1.4" of snow. Make sure to slow down and use extra caution on your drive into work today as any remaining snowfall on area road will create slick conditions. MnDOT is reporting light snow, slush, and ice on several roads in our area.

Today, mainly cloudy skies are expected with breezy winds out of the west at 10-15 mph. High temperatures will be in the low 20s earlier in the day and then fall into the teens during the afternoon.

Tonight, conditions will be rather chilly as temperatures drop into the single digits. Cloudy skies will give way to some clearing early Thursday morning.

High pressure takes control of the region Thursday, allowing for widespread sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the low 20s. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph. New Years Day on Friday will ring in 2021 with more clouds than sun and a slight chance for snow showers. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s.

A quiet and sunny weekend is expected for our first weekend of 2021. Abundant sunshine is on tap with temperatures trending upwards from the low 20s on Saturday to the upper 20s on Sunday. The warming trend continues into the start of the new week with highs climbing into the low 30s on Monday and Tuesday.