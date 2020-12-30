Rochester sledding hills busy as residents enjoy new snowfall

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Even though Rochester didn’t get as much snow as predicted, its sledding hills were busy Wednesday as people took advantage of some new powder.

People of all ages pulled their sleds, saucers, snow tubes and toboggans up the hills of Schmidt and Judd Park. At Judd Park, they all seemed to agree that speed is important.

“I want to go fast down the hill,” Max Bajzer said as he joined his brothers to start the trek up the hill.

Light snow fell as people raced down, creating a snow globe effect. The temperature hovered just above 20 degrees. The wind was strong at times, but no one seemed to mind because the welcome exercise kept them warm.