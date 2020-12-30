State Patrol responds to Highway 14 crash involving semi near Dodge Center

PDATE 1:08 p.m.: The Minnesota State Patrol has provided more details on the crash.

The State Patrol said the Nissan Rogue and the Freightliner semi were both eastbound on Highway 14 when they collided. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m.

The the 31-year-old woman who was driving the Nissan suffered non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. The 28-year-old man who was driving the semi was not injured, and his 7-year-old passenger was also not injured, the State Patrol said.

NEAR DODGE CENTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Authorities responded to a crash on Highway 14 involving a semi-truck and a car on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened about one mile east of the Dodge Center Airport.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash and is expected to release more information on Wednesday afternoon.