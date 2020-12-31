125 Live helps seniors celebrate the new year with free meals, virtual party

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — 125 Live is helped some older adults ring in the new year and gave away 350 meals from Canadian Honker.

This year has been especially difficult for senior citizens. Amid the pandemic, they have been some of the most vulnerable and have dealt with isolation.

Since March, 125 Live has adapted to better serve the needs of their members. Executive Director Sylwia Oliver said it’s important for older adults to know that they aren’t alone.

“I would like to say to those active adults who are sitting at home and maybe not feeling the greatest that there’s definitely light at the end of the tunnel,” Oliver said. “Reach out to us. Reach out to NAMI. Reach out to Elder Network. There’s a support system there. You are not alone.”

The meals also went to different assisted living facilities throughout the city. 125 Live also has volunteers that work to keep in touch with some older adults who aren’t able to leave their homes.

There is a virtual celebration New Year’s Eve at 1 p.m. with live music and other entertainment. To join in on the celebration, follow the Zoom link. The passcode is 125.