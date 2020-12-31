Authorities asking for help in finding missing Iowa man

CRESCO, Iowa (FOX47) – The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man from Cresco, Iowa.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, Devin Antony, 28, was last seen on Christmas Eve.

Antony may be driving a 2006 Grey Cadillac CTS with an Iowa license plate of IVJ-612. The Sheriff’s Office said the car might have some damage on the front end from an unrelated crash.

Anyone with information on Antony or the car is asked to call the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 563-547-3535.