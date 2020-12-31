Mild and quiet weather to start 2021

Mild conditions are on the way to start off 2021. High temperatures Friday will be in the middle 20s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will continue out of the south around 5-10 mph. Temperatures should be warmer Friday with the possibility of some sunshine.

A strong and potent winter storm will move across the Midwest on Friday but should remain far enough south that we won't see the impacts from this system. The band of wintry weather should stay just to the southeast of the area through Friday evening. Some portions of eastern Iowa and Illinois will deal with snow and ice to start off 2021.

High temperatures will be in the middle and upper 20s through the upcoming weekend. A slight warmup will be on the way early next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle and lower 30s with partly sunny skies. Our next chance of wintry weather isn't in the forecast until next Wednesday!

Have a great New Year!