Quiet stretch of weather rings in 2021

A quiet day is on tap for the area today as high pressure takes control of the Upper Midwest. Today, we'll see cloudy skies for much of the morning, with gradual clearing expected during the midday. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the afternoon with temperatures in the mid 20s. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tonight, a few additional clouds roll back in with chilly overnight temperatures on tap, once again, in the lower teens. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Friday will see another nice day with temperatures slightly above normal in the upper 20s with a mix of sun and clouds. Widespread sunshine is expected for the weekend with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Temperatures will continue to trend above normal as we head into next week with afternoon highs holding steady in the low to mid 30s. Monday will see abundant sunshine with breezy winds, while a few clouds roll back in for Tuesday. Wednesday could see a chance for a few evening snow showers.