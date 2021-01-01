A tranquil holiday weekend; a slow warm-up is ahead

A cloudy, quiet New Year's Day

We're starting the New Year on a gray, but peaceful note as clouds are streaming northward ahead of a large storm system that is moving through the Mid-Mississippi Valley to our south. While the snowfall from that storm system will stay well south of us, mainly in southeastern Iowa, western Illinois, and northern Missouri, we'll still have to deal with the extra moisture from that system that will show up in the form of stratus clouds and fog in our weather picture. Expect areas of fog through the mid-morning portion of the day with a mostly cloudy sky then holding on for the remainder of our Friday. A few breaks of sunshine will be possible from time to time with just a hint of a southerly breeze that will turn to the north late in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 20s which is typical for early January standards.

A pleasant weekend

Clouds will hang around for Saturday, but a light southerly breeze will pull in some slightly warmer air, helping afternoon temperature readings reach the upper 20s.

Drier air aloft will flow into the region on Sunday, helping clouds clear out of the region and mkaing for a brighter, warmer day. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s with a slight southwest breeze.

Warmer early next week

Warm air will continue to build into the region early next week, working with sunshine to help temperatures reach the mid-30s next Monday and Tuesday. A weak storm system will graze the area to the north next Wednesday, bringing rain and snow showers to the area. Only a very light coating of snowfall is expected at this point with high temperatures in the lower 30s.

Bright, slightly colder weather is expected later in the week with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 20s expected heading into the following weekend.

Here is your Friday morning weather update from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt: