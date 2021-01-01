Mayo Clinic welcomes first Rochester baby

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- The Bailey family rang in the new year with a new baby.

Payton Mary Bailey was born at 12:50 a.m. Friday at Mayo Clinic, making her the first Rochester baby of 2021. Mom and dad, Sara and Paul Bailey, are doing well and are ecstatic to welcome their third child.

"We were induced yesterday [Thursday] morning," Sara said. "But we were kinda surprised it took that long. And she ended up being a 2021 baby! We didn't expect that."

"It was a big surprise," Paul added.

Big brother and sister were disappointed that they couldn't join mom and dad at the hospital because of the pandemic. The Baileys say they can't wait to meet the newest member of their family soon.

Payton's parents say their little bundle wanted to make sure she was born in 2021 -- and not 2020.

"I think she held out for a reason," Paul said. "Made us wait all day so she wouldn't be associated with 2020."

The Baileys say they are excited to finally have her here and know that she's healthy. They can't wait to take her home and start out as a family of five.