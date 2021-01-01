Rochester juice bar sees drop in New Year’s Day traffic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — The start of the new year often comes with resolutions to get into better shape.

Gyms and other aspects of the health industry have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For staff at Berry Blendz in Rochester, they usually see an increase in business this time of year, as people hit the gym and make new commitments to be healthy.

Owner Becky Monty said that just isn’t the case this year.

“Normally, we would have a great increase during this time of year,” Monty said. “Usually, everyone’s out shopping, working out. There are tournaments and other events that attract people into our store. Unfortunately, this year, we’re not going to see that. But we’re optimistic for 2021, probably after June for things to get back to where we want them to be.”

Monty has owned Berry Blendz for 15 years. The business moved into its current building just one year ago. Monty said health can taste good and it’s important to support locally-owned businesses.