Flurries possible Monday; Mild weather ahead



Quiet conditions are ahead for tonight with overnight lows in the lower 20s and mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy in some areas out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. Areas of fog are expected once again, especially along the southern most counties in Minnesota and all of northern Iowa. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect from 6pm tonight until Noon Monday.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures in the mid 30s. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 10-15 mph. A few flurries are also possible throughout the day with no accumulation expected.

Conditions look quiet Tuesday with high pressure in control of the region. Afternoon highs will be in the low 30s with light winds and partly sunny skies. Temperatures remain mild into Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. There is a chance for light snow in the area with minor accumulation possible.

Cloudy skies are expected for the second half of the week with highs in the upper upper 20s to low 30s on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures remain in the mid 20s next weekend with partly sunny skies.