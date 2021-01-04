Fog and snow today; mild temps to start the week

A foggy Monday

Warm, moist air is streaming into the region today ahead of a storm system and its weak front that is approaching from the west. We'll have low clouds and thick pockets of fog across the area for the morning hours today. As visibility levels will be less than a quarter-mile at times, a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until noon for the entire viewing area. Freezing fog will also be a concern, potentially adding some slick spots to roads and bridges. A few light snow showers will be possible in the midday hours, producing a minor coating of accumulation in the area, generally less than a quarter-inch. Clouds will then give way to breaks of sunshine in the afternoon behind the weak front and afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-30s which is about ten degrees above the seasonal average.