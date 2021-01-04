Minnesota reports 3,148 more COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Monday that 3,148 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

MDH said 132 of the cases were reported in Olmsted County. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 423,688 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 32,727 health care workers, the Department said. Health officials said 15,058 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered “probable cases.”

Health officials also reported 9,991 COVID-19 tests in Monday’s update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 5,723,166. MDH said about 3,020,132 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

State health officials said 405,556 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported in Monday’s update that 13 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Seven of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 5,443 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department said 3,506 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported on Monday that 78,402 Minnesotans have received the COVID-19 vaccine. MDH said 6,307 of the people who were vaccinated were residents of Olmsted County. Find more information here.

MDH said a total of 22,180 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,676 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.