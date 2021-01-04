More than 100 gathered in Albert Lea on Sunday to protest COVID-19 restrictions

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (FOX47) — On Sunday afternoon, more than 100 demonstrators marched in Albert Lea to protest Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders.

Jason Peterson

“With Walz having all these restrictions, the only thing he is doing is killing American families. He’s killing their livelihoods. He’s killing their right to do what they want to do,” said Jason Peterson, a protester.

Protesters marched from the Albert Lea City Hall to the courthouse where speakers talked about their frustrations that businesses are not able to fully open.

Andrew Cooperrider

“They think they’re just asking us to lose some money. They have not built a thing. They do not understand it. They never will,” said Andrew Cooperrider, the owner of Brewed Co. in Kentucky.

Cooperrider owns a business in Kentucky and talked about how he fought against the COVID-19 restrictions to keep his business open. He encourages others to fight as well.

“You can open,” Cooperrider said. “You can operate and you can say, ‘I can do it safely. I will let my customers choose. I will let them have the liberty of choosing who they want to do business with.’”

Lisa Hanson

Lisa Hanson, the owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro, also spoke at the event.

“I’m a red-blooded American and last time I checked, we are still standing on American soil,” she said.

Hanson reopened her business for indoor dining in December despite Walz asking businesses not to. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit against her business for the violation.

“I remain open as we speak,” she said. “I will stand as long as our great constitution stands as the law of this land.”

Larvita McFarquhar

Larvita McFarquhar, the owner of the Havens Garden, has also remained open, despite legal action from the state. “I am not paying the fines, and we are going to remain open.” McFarquhar has made national headlines and received support from thousands for her persistent fight.

“We’re not going to just walk away like he said,” McFarquhar said. “We’re going to fight and stand for what we believe in.”

Across the street from the protest was a small group of about six counter-protesters, chanting, “fight COVID, not Walz.”

Jennifer Vogt- Erickson

“As a society, we need to work together to fight the virus and people have to make some changes in their behavior,” Jennifer Vogt-Erickson said. “We have to make some sacrifices.”

The group also believes Walz is doing the right things to keep the state safe.

“They’re claiming that their constitution is being violated. That’s not true. We’re very glad that Governor Walz is on our side here and trying to get this coronavirus situation taken care of,” said Ted Hinnenkamp, a counter-protester.

Both protests were peaceful. The Albert Lea Police Department was on the scene monitoring the event.