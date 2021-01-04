Traffic deaths increase as speeding cases soar

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR) – New data released Monday from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety shows there was an increase in traffic fatalities in 2020. According to the data, there were 394 traffic fatalities in 2020, an increase of 30 from 2019.

Mike Hanson, director of the Traffic Safety Office, says the uptick in deaths could be attributed to speeding on less busy roads during the pandemic.

“There was less traffic, there was less congestion, there was a lot more lane space. And quite honestly drivers abused that significantly,” said Hanson.

In 2020 more than 1,000 drivers were stopped for going more than 100 miles per hour, an increase of nearly 94-percent year over year.

But it is not all bad news, pedestrian fatalities were down in 2020. Hanson said that this could also likely be attributed to fewer people on the roads.