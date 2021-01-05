Did someone else receive your stimulus check? A Rochester woman shares her experience.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — Many Americans are seeing their $600 stimulus check hit their accounts, but for thousands of others, their money ended up in the wrong hands.

“My stimulus check was sent to a third party H&R Block bank account,” said Areryana Bush.

Some customers who filed their taxes with TurboTax or H&R Block have noticed their checks are going to other people.

If the IRS Get My Payment website displays an account number a customer doesn’t recognize, H&R Block is ready to help with additional information at 800-HRBLOCK and 1-866-353-1266 for Emerald Card. — H&R Block (@HRBlock) January 5, 2021

H &R Block tweeted, “If the IRS Get My Payment website displays an account number a customer doesn’t recognize, H&R Block is ready to help with additional information.”

It’s also working to process payments into the right accounts.

“So first I contacted the IRS they told me that there is nothing that they can do. They’re not able to change the bank account. Even if it’s in some else’s account, the bank would have to reject it and send the money back. I wouldn’t be able to get another stimulus check or even a mailed check,” Bush said.

She’s a single mom of three children and was expected to receive $2,400 by now. She said she didn’t have this issue when the first stimulus check was dispersed.

“It really makes a lot of people overwhelmed and frustrated because they’re already waiting several months for a stimulus check to come through. They’re behind on their rent, they’re unemployed, they’re at their ends meet. And now when a stimulus finally passes, the IRS is sending their money to a third-party account,” Bush said.

Dan Langworthy, a financial advisor for Fortress Financial Group, says 85 percent of Americans will receive a check.

“With that big of a number, there’s a lot of times glitches that happen,” he said.

Langworthy shared some tips for those looking for their money.

“We’ve had several clients indicate there has been a mix up with different bank account numbers. So my advice would be first, verify that you haven’t changed your bank account or that your bank hasn’t changed the account,” he said.

He also suggested people track the status of their money through the IRS “Get My Payment” section on its website. Taxpayers are able to fill out a brief form and should receive the status of their check.

The IRS said if people do not receive their check, they can file it on their 2020 tax return.

“People are frustrated because a lot of people are getting the wrong amount. People with children are receiving a hundred bucks, 85 bucks just random amounts,” Bush said.

She said H&R Block told customers they should receive their checks in their accounts by Wednesday, or through the mail within a couple of weeks.