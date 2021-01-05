Med City restaurant owners hopeful about restrictions being lifted

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Many Rochester businesses have struggled because of both the pandemic and construction projects over the past few months.

However, with word of Gov. Walz loosening restrictions Wednesday, there could be hope on the horizon for some Med City establishments.

"It will be great to sit down again. My daughter and I like to come here quite often," said a customer at El Carambas.

El Carambas on the southeast side of Rochester is a popular place.

"We celebrate all the birthdays. We got the sombreros, the guitars and we're making noise," said owner Eddie Campos.

Things are not the same anymore and it's a similar situation at another Rochester favorite, Hollandberry Pannekoeken.

The owner fears for fellow restaurants even though he has no plans to go anywhere.

"I don't want to be the last one. Competition is good and makes for better restaurants," said owner Tasos Psomas. "It's tough for some people that have just gotten started."

All Med City restaurants were excited to hear Governor Walz plans to loosen restrictions.

"Anything is better than being closed. It has been really tough on us," Psomas said. "It's got to be more than 25 percent. We have to be open and get going. Fifty would be a start. I would understand 50."

Hollandberry Pannekoeken's owner says some people still feel unsafe eating in public.

Yet many are eager for indoor dining to be back.

"We're so happy. Every single day we have people calling asking if they can come in and eat inside," Campos said. "I tell them we have to wait a little bit. All my customers are excited."

It may mean lost revenue, but Campos understands the need for the shutdown.

"No, this is necessary my friend. We have to. This is for everyone's safety," El Carambas' owner said. "This is what we have to do. If we have to wait a couple more weeks, we can wait."

In the meantime, he has his family to thank for helping run both El Carambas and his other restaurant next door, Opa Opa.

Campos also thanks loyal customers who have supported his businesses.

"Happy new year. Thank you guys," Campos said.

While Campos is understanding of the restrictions, Psomas says his opinion has changed. He was on board with the first shutdown, but disagrees with the more recent restrictions that have closed local restaurants but kept big box stores open.

Both restaurants have been serving takeout but are ready to switch to indoor dining at any moment.