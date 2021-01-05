Mild conditions to continue through the week

We could see some patchy fog develop once again this evening into tomorrow morning, however, the heaviest fog will stay to our east into central Wisconsin. For our region, those along the Mississippi River valley will likely see the densest fog.

A low-pressure system will be moving through Nebraska overnight tonight, bring some rainfall, mixing in with some snow. The bulk of that will stay to our southwest Wednesday morning, areas along I-35 possibly seeing a few flurries around 8-9 a.m.

Overall, we'll continue with quiet conditions for the rest of the week though we'll deal with mostly cloudy skies for the next few days until the weekend. Temperatures will stay well above average through Friday, dipping a bit closer to normal for the start of next week.