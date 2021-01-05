Minnesota reports 1,612 more COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Tuesday that another 1,612 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Sixty-seven of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 425,261 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 32,966 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 15,225 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered “probable cases.”

Health officials also reported 15,666 COVID-19 tests in Tuesday’s update, bringing the total number of tests completed in Minnesota to about 5,738,715. MDH said about 3,024,296 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

The Department said 406,667 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported in Tuesday’s update that 18 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Seven of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 5,461 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. MDH said 3,513 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported on Tuesday that 80,857 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota. MDH said 6,319 of the people who were vaccinated were residents of Olmsted County. Find more information here.

MDH also said a total of 22,337 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,708 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.