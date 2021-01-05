Progress continues on new RPS elementary school

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — Progress continues on Rochester Public Schools newest elementary building with plans to be open this fall.

Rochester Public school board vice chair Jean Marvin tells FOX 47 the timeline for the new elementary school is on schedule and the board is pleased with the construction progress.

The new school is expected to be open for fall 2021.

For the first year, students currently attending Harriet Bishop Elementary School will be bussed to the new, currently unnamed school.

Those students will spend one year there while the current Harriet Bishop school building is torn down and then rebuilt on that same site.

It’s at that time the new school boundaries will be determined.

“We have consultants coming in to look at how boundaries need to be redrawn,” Marvin said. “We expect that there are going to be changes throughout the city, some pretty major, some just minor tweaks. But we want to make sure the parents know a year ahead where their kids will be going to school for the following school year.”

Marvin added that regular updates are provided on the new elementary school at school board meetings.

“At least once a month, and sometimes at every board meeting, we have a construction update,” Marvin said. “The construction team shows us pictures about what’s happening, they show us the plans about what the schools will look like when they are completed. They let us know where they are in the process. so we’ve been getting tremendous updates in terms of the building, the costs.”

Students will attend the new, unnamed school using those new boundaries in 2022.

And while it’s uncertainty remains over how the pandemic will play out in the next several months, the district is still hopeful students will be back in the classrooms and the new elementary school by this fall.