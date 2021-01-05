Tranquil, mild midweek weather

Mild Tuesday sunshine

Bright, pleasant sunshine will be the rule for most of our Tuesday as high pressure continues to keep our weather quiet and peaceful. Aside from a spot or two of fog early in the day, we'll have mostly sunny skies through most of the day with just a few scattered clouds drifting in late in the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s with just a hint of a southeast breeze that will keep wind chill values close to those actual temperature readings.

Clouds and flurries Wednesday

A weak storm system will graze our area to the west Wednesday, spreading clouds across the region and bringing a few flurries to our area for the early portion of the day. A couple of inches of snowfall will be possible along the Missouri Valley to our west, meanwhile, as that system dives southward toward the southern Plains. High temperatures in our area will be in the lower 30s with an easterly breeze that will occasionally reach 15 miles per hour.

Slightly colder later this week

While clouds look to remain in the area for most of the latter portion of the week, our temperatures will only drop off a little, meaning we'll enjoy some decent weather for several more days. High temperatures will ease back from the lower 30s in the middle part of the week to the mid and upper 20s for the weekend.

Mostly quiet next week

Our weather pattern looks to remain quiet through the weekend and even throughout most of the upcoming week, so if you're hoping for something exciting in the way of snowfall in our area, you may have to wait a bit longer. Right now, the only chance of snow would bring perhaps a very minor coating of accumulation next Thursday. The rest of the week looks fairly bright and seasonably chilly with high temperatures in the 20s.

Here is your morning weather update from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt: