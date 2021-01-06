Cloudier, slightly colder weather is ahead

Clouds, flurries, and some fog today

A weak storm system is grazing the area to our west as it works its way down the Missouri River Valley, bringing clouds and some flurries to our weather picture. Those snowflakes will impact the western portion of our local area while the eastern part of our area closer to the Mississippi River will deal with some thick pockets of fog for the morning hours. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s with a fairly light easterly breeze that will occasionally gust to 15 miles per hour.

Slightly colder later in the week

Clouds will hang around over the next couple of days in the wake of the storm system that be headed toward Missouri. We'll have mainly gray skies with just a few breaks of sunshine possible at times for both Thursday and Friday. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 30s with just a hint of an easterly breeze with upper 20s for highs Friday and light north winds.

A little weekend sunshine

Clouds will stick around for most of Saturday until a weak disturbance brushes past the local area drawing in some drier air from the northwest, scouring out some of our clouds on Sunday. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the mid and upper 20s which is a little more typical for early January standards than the 30s we've been experiencing in recent days.

A seasonable week with a little snow next week

We'll start next week with occasional sunshine and seasonably cold high temperatures in the 20s on Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will then thicken for the middle and latter portions of the week with a chance of light snow rolling in for next Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 20s for most of the upcoming week.