Violent Protests follow Trump Rally

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOXNEWS/FOX47) -- The U.S. Capitol and all surrounding buildings were put on lockdown Wednesday after a rally in support of President Donald Trump.

Members of Congress were evacuated after rioters found their way inside the capitol. Congress was gathering to debate the certification of electoral college votes.

Law enforcement confirmed shots were fired, as dozens of rioters invaded the capitol grounds, some breaking windows and getting inside.

One protester was shot. Her condition is unknown.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed the National Guard has been deployed to clear and secure the capitol building.

President Trump also has tweeted about the occurrences of the day. His latest tweet was a video message directed at protesters.

Earlier in the day, the president asked for the support of capitol police and members of law enforcement.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has implemented a curfew from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.