(CNN/FOX47) - A Democrat has won one of the two Georgia run-off elections.

Reverend Raphael Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, receiving more than 2.2 million votes on Tuesday night.

The second run-off election is still too close to call between G.O.P incumbent David Perdue and challenger Jon Ossoff.

If Ossoff wins, then each party would have 50 seats in the senate.