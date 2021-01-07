Clouds and fog linger in the area as we head into the weekend

Clouds with morning fog today

Even though a large area of high pressure is settling into the region from the northeast today, we're still expecting a generally gray weather picture for our Thursday as a thick layer of moisture remains trapped in the lower part of the atmosphere keeping clouds in the area with some spots of fog for the morning hours. A few thin spots in the clouds may brighten things up briefly today, but we likely won't see much of the sun this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s today which is just a few degrees colder than recent days. That's still a handful of degrees warmer than the seasonal average, and as winds will be rather light, wind chill values will be close to those actual temperatures.

A chilly, but tranquil weekend

Our quiet, but murky will continue throughout our Friday and for most of the weekend with just a few breaks in the clouds possible, mainly on Sunday. At least temperatures will be fairly comfortable for January standards with overnight lows in the teens and 20s instead of the more familiar single digits or subzero levels that might typically be the case in the middle of January.

Seasonably cold with a little snow next week

We'll enjoy a little sunshine to start the upcoming week, especially on Monday and Tuesday with some decent temperatures for mid-January standards. We'll have afternoon high temperatures in the upper 20s early in the week with some lower 30s possible toward the middle of the week as a weak storm system approaches from the northwest. That system looks to possibly bring a little snow to the area by Thursday with some brisk winds and that may be followed by a blast of colder air from central Canada for the end of the week.