Rep. Ilhan Omar prepares Articles of Impeachment against Trump

WASHINGTON (WKOW) — Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar has drafted articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and is circulating them for support in the House.

Omar posted pictures showing parts of the drafted resolution and a letter to colleagues asking for their support.

“Every single hour that Donald Trump remains in office, our country, our democracy, and our national security remain in danger,” she wrote in the letter. “Congress must take immediate action to keep the people of this country safe and set a precedent that such behavior cannot be tolerated.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, said that Omar finalized the articles while “extracted in a secure location.” Members of Congress were whisked to safety or told to lock themselves in offices as a mob took over the Capitol building.

Trump told a crowd at a rally a few blocks away to march to the Capitol shortly before it was stormed.

“We need to move quickly to remove this President from office,” Omar wrote in her post.