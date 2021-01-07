RIOT FALLOUT: Lawmakers consider options for presidential removal

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) -- Following Wednesday's violence at the U.S. Capitol building, a growing number of lawmakers are calling for the removal of President Donald Trump from office.

They want either the 25th Amendment to be invoked or that Trump face another impeachment.

"I joined the Senate democratic leader and calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "If the vice president and cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment."

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota's 5th Congressional District stated on twitter she's drafting articles of impeachment.

If President Donald Trump were to be impeached he would be the first president impeached twice.

"The most likely thing to happen, in my opinion, is that the house of representatives would impeach the President. That's the most likely," said KTTC political analyst Chad Israelson.

If the House votes to impeach, the Senate has more than one option.

"Senate doesn't have to vote to remove Trump, but they could vote to bar him from holding federal offense in the future," Israelson said.

The invoking of the 25th Amendment is less likely.

"Really it would have to be initiated by Mike Pence and he would have to say the president is unable to fulfill his duty," Israelson said.